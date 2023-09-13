The new generation has been announced: here’s everything you need to know about the new models

Daniele Particelli

iPhone 15 it became reality one year after the launch of iPhone 14, the sixteenth generation of iPhone which replaced the previous models. The event Wonderlust of Apple, held as every year at the headquarters of the Cupertino giant, confirmed all the advances that had leaked over the last few months about the new iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Pro, making the different models, technical specifications, prices and release dates of the devices official worldwide. Here’s everything you need to know.

iPhone 15 models — As has happened every year for some time now, also for this 2023 there are four iPhone models that will become part of Apple’s lineup: iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus and the most powerful iPhone 15 Pro And iPhone 15 Pro Maxwith this last model called to represent in all respects the top of the range (and the most expensive).

iPhone 15 Pro with Titanium body — Compared to the models launched last year, the new iPhone 15 Pro presents a stronger titanium framea brushed finish that promises to reduce fingerprints on devices and scratches, more rounded lateral edges and a 10% lower weight. The screen Super Retina XDR it will have a higher brightness (2000 nits) and a size of 6.1 inches for the base model and 6.7 inches for the Plus model, same dimensions as the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max respectively. See also Tigres UANL: injured and suspended vs León in J3 of the Apertura 2023

iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone Pro Max, all the news — The new iPhone 15 Pro and its Pro Max variant come with the new A17 Pro chip able to offer, thanks to its 3nm manufacturing process, better battery life which with the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max had already been brought by Apple to around 23 and 29 hours respectively.

The two devices should be also equipped with more RAM compared to last year’s models, but to confirm we will have to wait for the publication of the official specifications by Apple. On the storage cuts front, however, there will be no changes compared to last year. iPhone 15 Pro will be available in sizes from 128GB, 256GB, 512GB And 1TBwhile iPhone 15 Pro Max will start from 256 GB.

USB-C arrives on iPhone — Another novelty, highly awaited by users and already confirmed for weeks, is the arrival of the USB-C charging port on iPhone, already present for some time on Macbook and iPad. For 2023 Apple has finally said goodbye to the connector Lightning and adopted the currently most widespread standard, so as to make the new devices compatible with all the USB-C cables we already have at home. See also Beach Volleyball: Nicolai and Cottafava in the semifinals of the European Championship against the Swedish phenomena

The new Action button — The other big news, which only concerns the two highest-end iPhone models, is the arrival of the new button Action, introduced by Apple in place of the historic button to silence the device or activate the ringtone. The Action button can be customized by users based on their needs and habits: it can silence the phone, activate Full Immersion mode, turn on the flashlight, start a voice recording, open Siri shortcuts, launch the camera or activate the magnification and other accessibility features.

The cameras of the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Pro — Like every year, also in this 2023 Apple has updated the cameras of its devices upwards, introducing for the first time, late compared to the competition, the 48 megapixel main camera for all new models. According to what was announced by Apple, iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max are equipped with 48 MP main camera f/1.78, 12MP ultra-wide-angle lens f/2.2, 12MP 2x telephoto lens f/1.78 e 12MP 3x telephoto lens f/2.8, with 6x total optical zoom extension for iPhone 15 Pro and 10x for iPhone 15 Pro Max.

The Dynamic Island comes on the base model — Among the other innovations made official by Apple is the arrival of theDynamic islandintroduced last year on iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max, also on the basic iPhone 15 models. Dynamic Island is theevolution of the notch present on iPhones starting from the iPhone , Maps directions and much more without having to leave the screen you’re on. See also The reasons why América is the only great one in Mexico

How much does iPhone 15 cost: official prices — For the basic iPhone 15 models the price will remain unchanged compared to last year: iPhone 15 starting from 979 euros And iPhone 15 Plus starting from 1,129 euros. The price increase that has been rumored for weeks concerns the more powerful models, also in Italy: iPhone 15 Pro will be on sale from 1,239 eurosWhile iPhone 15 Pro Max will have a starting price of 1,489 euros.

When iPhone 15 comes out in Italy — The new iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max will be available online and in physical stores from Friday 22 Septemberwhile pre-orders will start a week earlier, at 2.00 pm Friday 15 September.