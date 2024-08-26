Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 08/26/2024 – 19:21

Apple announced on Monday, the 26th, that its CFO, Luca Maestri, will leave the company in early 2025, and that he will be succeeded by Kevan Parekh, the company’s current vice president of financial planning and analysis.

Effective January 1, Maestri will step down from his role to lead its corporate services team, which consists of internal data center infrastructure and real estate.

“Luca has been an extraordinary partner in Apple’s long-term management. He has been instrumental in improving and driving the company’s financial performance, engaging with shareholders and instilling financial discipline across all parts of Apple,” said Tim Cook, Apple’s CEO.

Parekh has been with Apple for 11 years and has also led the worldwide sales, retail and marketing finance teams. Prior to joining Apple, Parekh held senior leadership roles at Thomson Reuters and General Motors. He is an electrical engineer with a BS from the University of Michigan and an MBA from the University of Chicago.

At 7:05 pm (Brasília time), Apple shares were down 0.5% in after-hours trading in New York.