Apple He has announced that he will spend more than 500,000 million dollars in the United States for the next four years and will hire 20,000 employees, An announcement that will probably please President Donald Trump, who has pressed American companies to transfer manufacturing to his country.

«Apple today announced its greater spending commitment in history, With plans to spend and invest more than 500,000 million dollars in the United States in the next four years, ”said the technological giant based in Silicon Valley in a statement.

«We are optimistic about the future of American innovation and we are proud to build on our long -standing investments in the US with this commitment to 500,000 million dollars for the future of our country», Said Tim Cook, CEO of Apple.

Apple said it would also hire about 20,000 employeesmost focused on research and development, silicon engineering, software development and AI and automatic learning. The technology company plans to open a new manufacturing plant in Houston (Texas) in 2026 that will assemble servers that “play a key role in Apple Intelligence food” -Part of the company’s products – and create “thousands of positions of work ».









The announcement occurs days after Trump said Apple plans to invest “hundreds of billions of dollars” in the United States while proclaiming the success of its tariff plan to boost the US economy. The Republican President has wielded tariffs – customs imposed on imported goods – as a commercial weapon, applying Taxing of 10% to goods from China and threatening to apply them to products such as semiconductors, cars and pharmaceutical products.

His administration argues that the highest costs will encourage companies to manufacture in the United States. Critics argue that tariffs could Raise prices for consumers. Apple suppliers already produce silicon in 24 factories distributed by 12 states, including Arizona, Colorado, Oregon and Utah.