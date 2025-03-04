The Executive Director of Apple, Tim Cook, announced on Monday the presentation of a new device that will be added to his family of Ultrafinos Air teams and will arrive this week, although he has not completed when this event will take place.

“There is something in the air. This week,” is what is indicated in a video shared by the CEO of the Cupertino brand in its profile of the social network X, who has not given more details about what will be the new member of its catalog of electronic devices.

The only thing Tim Cook has indicated in this advance is that the brand’s new team will be part of the Air family, that is, that will have a lower thickness than their teams usually present. Until now, among the products launched as Air are portable and tablets.

This announcement has generated a lot of expectation, since a few weeks ago Mark Gurman, an analyst and Apple specialist for Bloomberg spoke that the company prepared a new iPhone Air, which in principle would arrive next to the next generation of iPhone 17 at the end of this year, but now the possibility of Apple present this week has been opened.

Everything we know about the iPhone Air

The key to this design is that by being part of the Air family, It will be the most thin iPhone in history, and will have a 6.6 -inch screen. In turn, according to analyst Ming Chi Kuo would have a resolution of 2740 x 1260 with dynamic Island and would be enhanced by a Chip A19 – 5G chip designed by Apple. Another of the great novelties is that it would have Just a rear camera.

Following the same idea as the Airpad Air, this model would be the ideal for those users as Look for a more advanced iPhone than the basic model, but do not require all functions or do not want to pay the high PRO price.

If you want something more elegant than a normal iPhone, but you do not need performance, screen size or cameras of a PRO model, you can get something with a much more attractive appearance without giving up the specifications of a normal iPhone, “Gurman explained a few months ago.

The surprise may be another

However, as Gurman said he pointed out that the iPhone Air would come with the generation of 17, so perhaps this announcement has more to do with a recent advance of it, which at the end of February indicated that the brand was Preparing their Macbook Air line to update them with M4 own development chips in March.