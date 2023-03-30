The company is expected to announce new augmented reality and virtual reality glasses at the event

A apple disclosed on Wednesday (29.mar.2023) the dates of WWDC, the annual developer conference of the company. The event will be held from June 5 to 9, 2023. big techthe meeting will highlight “the latest enhancements to iOS, iPadOS, macOS, watchOS and tvOS”. According to the Bloombergthe expectation is that the company’s new VR (virtual reality) and AR (augmented reality) glasses will be announced.