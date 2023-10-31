New models will also be available in black; big tech announced new generation of M3 chips, the M3 Pro and M3 Max

This Monday (October 30, 2023), Apple presented the new 14-inch and 16-inch Macbooks Pro. In addition to new versions of the laptop, the company revealed 3 new chips, the M3, the M3 Pro and the M3 Max. The devices range in price from R$18,499 to R$43,999.

At the launch event “Scary Fast” or “Frighteningly Fast” this Monday (Oct 30), the big tech announced that the M3 processor offers higher video resolution for games and is 40% faster than the previous M2, in addition to providing twice the battery life compared to the M1 generation, reaching up to 22 hours, according to tests presented by Apple.

The new MacBook Pro, in turn, 14 and 16 inches, maintained the design of the last model, but now available in the new color “SpaceBlack” (Special black, in free translation). According to the company, the darker tone reduces fingerprints on the surface.

The company claims that the new notebook is faster in image and sound editing applications compared to the latest models. The 14-inch MacBook Pro can contain any of the 3 chips, while the 16-inch model will only be available for the M3 Pro or M3 Max processors.

Read the prices of the new devices: