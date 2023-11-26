Apple marks yet another positive quarter, but in America there is a significant decrease in the average selling price of iPhones.

During its September earnings call, Apple documented a very strong quarter for the iPhone. Despite an increase in units sold, there was a decrease in the average selling price in the United States: it is not the first time this has happened, but rather the second consecutive. Android smartphones usually cost less than iPhones, but according to the latest survey from research firm CIRP, the iPhone 15 Pro recorded prices lower than some models in the Galaxy S23 line, reflecting the company’s overall performance during 2021. The report from the aforementioned research firm provides an in-depth analysis on the price dynamics regarding Apple’s flagship smartphone in the US market.

The causes of the decline The price reduction of Apple models is attributable to the presence of older models on the market According to the data, the average price of iPhone reached the highest point at March 2023an amount that reached $988. After this peak, the price fell in the following two quarters: 40 dollars less in June and a further 30 in September.

This downward trend represents a marked deviation from the previous year’s performance. Currently, the average retail price in the United States stands at $918, in line with price levels seen throughout 2021 and 2022. This decline is due to availability of older modelslike 14 Pro Max and 14 Pro.

However, it is crucial to highlight that the iPhone 14 Pro models showed inferior results compared to their predecessors, namely the iPhone 13 Pro and Pro Max.