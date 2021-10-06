The ambitions of Apple to go deeper in the sector of digital health seem to be hampered by some internal problems: this is revealed by some “deep throats” that are currently employed in society or have been in the past, whose information has been gathered by Business Insider.

In particular, some Apple employees who have expressed some preplexity and concern about the use of misleading data to support the development of new “health” products, would later be fired or found a hostile environment. It also indicates the lack of a real structure within the health group and some organizational problems.

Another aspect highlighted concerns the activities with the clinics that Apple has partnered with both to provide health care to employees and to develop ways to integrate data collected from Apple devices into care. Will Poe, a doctor involved in the project, had resigned by communicating in a letter to Tim Cook to be worried about that project participants provided misleading and overly positive information to the COO Jeff Williams, Apple’s referent for healthcare activities.

Poe was concerned that participants were giving Williams overly positive feedback on the quality of care at the clinics, even though this metric it was not measured in a standardized way. According to information gathered by Business Insider, other employees have reached Cook and Williams with similar concerns and perplexities, which have not been given any consideration.

Since 2017 the doctor Sumbul Desai joined Apple as head of healthcare operations. An investigation last June of Wall Street Journal had collected other information from Apple employees, which showed that Desai was quite inclined to marginalize employees “guilty” of having reported non-positive feedback on clinical activities. Subsequently Desai he has declared that the team “works together like an orchestra”.

Apple has released an official statement that disproves what Business Insider said. Apple spokesman Fred Sainz said that much of what Business Insider has highlighted is based on “incomplete, outdated and inaccurate” information. Sainz also pointed out that all of them allegations of retaliation were thoroughly investigated and managed with “adequate corrective actions”. “All healthcare leaders encourage employees to always do what is right, to talk and raise questions. Since her arrival at Apple, Dr. Desai has been a key part of the many features we have launched and a great contributor because everything at Apple comes together. done in several teams and requires close teamwork “, Sainz concluded.