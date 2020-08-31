After a stock split, Apple’s shares just missed a record high on Monday. Investors reacted happily to the fact that the shares of the trillion dollar technology company are now optically cheaper on the stock exchange. The price rose by 2.8 percent to 128.27 US dollars and thus graced the top of the leading index Dow Jones Industrial. The record high of $ 128.785 dates from Monday last week.

Apple shareholders get three more for each paper. Because of the sharp rise in the number of shares, the price visually decreases accordingly. With a stock split, companies want to make their share certificates cheaper again after strong price increases. Small investors in particular shy away from stocks that cost several hundred dollars or euros each. Apple shares had risen sharply since mid-March, the low from the phase of the global Corona stock market crash. Most recently, Apple distributed its value to more stocks by issuing additional paper in 2014.

At Tesla, investors even reacted euphorically to a stock split that also came into effect on Monday. While the papers were only slightly up in the pre-trading period, they soared in regular trading by more than six percent to $ 470 to a new record high. This put them at the top of the Nasdaq 100 index by some distance. Here, the shareholders received four more for each paper.



The announcement of the share split by the manufacturer of electric cars three weeks ago was a massive price driver: Since then, the Tesla price had shot up by around 60 percent to ever new record highs. “The announcement of the share split was a further catalyst for the price development of the Tesla share,” stated analyst Sven Diermeier of Independent Research.

dpa-AFX