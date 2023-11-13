The iOS 17.2 beta update hints at the possibility of sideloading coming to Apple devices, although the functionality is well controlled.

The Android ecosystem has historically offered the possibility of installing applications from sources external to its digital stores. In contrast, Apple has always adopted a cautious position regarding the practice of sideloadingciting system security concerns.

However, new regulatory directives seem to suggest a possible change of direction for the Cupertino giant. As reported by sources such as 9to5Maca new public framework called “Managed App Distribution” has emerged within the iOS 17.2 beta code that looks set to open the door to downloads from external sources other than the official App Store. Starting in the first half of 2024, European iPhone owners could enjoy the ability to download and install applications outside of the App Store.

I move forward but with caution Tim Cook, the man at the helm of Apple since 2011 This significant step would be a direct response to the Digital Markets Acta set of antitrust regulations aimed at large companies in the technology sector. Mark Gurman's previous report which outlined Apple's hypothesis of evaluating the installation of third-party applications only following verification of specific safety requirements. Historically, Apple has shown some resistance to the concept of "sideloading" on iPhone and iPad, but according to Gurman, there are plans to implement a "highly controlled system" that will allow users in the European Union to install apps from from third-party stores. This methodology reflects a similar model to the "Gatekeeper" already present in macOS, ensuring a higher level of control when handling applications from outside the Mac App Store. Openness to third parties could benefit developers by providing the ability to evade the 30% commission Apple charges on purchases made through its official channels, although the greater freedom for users could also pose security risks.