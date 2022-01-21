Apple and Samsung were fined for not including chargers in the box of smartphones they sell. According to the decision of the Procon of Fortaleza, the total of fines applied to each of the companies reaches almost 26 million reais.

In a statement, the entity explains that, in August of last year, it started an investigation in several stores, where it verified the practice. “Irregularities and damage to customers” were also identified, including lack of information and “manifestly excessive advantage demanded for the consumer”.

+ Smartphones: Apple returns to the top, Samsung drops to second and Xiaomi is further away

Procon also verified the practice of “tied sales”, where the purchase of a certain product is conditioned to the purchase of another, and which is prohibited in the country, according to article 39 of the Consumer Protection Code.

On the one hand, since this is not the first time that Samsung has been notified by Procom, the company was fined more than 15.5 million reais.

On the other hand, the fine applied to Apple would initially be the same amount, but as this was the first time the company was notified by the Procon of Fortaleza specifically, the fine dropped to more than 10.3 million reais. Both technologies will have the opportunity to appeal the fines imposed.

It is worth remembering that, in March of last year, Apple had already been fined for not including chargers in iPhone cases, in this case by Procon São Paulo.

