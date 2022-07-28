Part of the gold illegally extracted from Brazilian indigenous lands is being used in Apple and Microsoft computers, as well as Google and Amazon superservers, according to a journalistic investigation published by the portal Repórter Brasil.

Documents obtained by the portal revealed that, in 2020 and 2021, these technology giants bought gold from several refiners, including the Italian Chimet, investigated by the Federal Police for being the destination of the ore illegally extracted from the Kayapó indigenous land, and from the company Marsam, whose supplier is accused by the Federal Public Ministry of causing environmental damage due to the acquisition of illegal gold.

Mining on Brazilian indigenous lands violates the country’s Constitution, despite efforts by the current Brazilian government led by President Jair Bolsonaro to legalize it.

According to Repórter Brasil, the finding that the four technology companies were using illegal gold mined in Brazil occurred because Apple, Google, Microsoft and Amazon are required to submit to the US Securities and Exchange Commission, or SEC , in the acronym in English) the list of its suppliers, not only of gold, but also of tin, tungsten and tantalum, and it was in these documents that the deals with the investigated Brazilian and Italian companies were proven.

“The documents refer to the acquisitions made in 2020 and 2021, but reports prior to these also presented the two refiners as suppliers”, according to Repórter Brasil. Of the four companies mentioned, only Apple responded when asked about the case. In May, Apple issued a note saying its “responsible sourcing standards are the best in the industry and strictly prohibit the use of illegally mined minerals.”

Two months after that first contact, the report again questioned Apple, which said in a note that it had removed Marsam from the list of suppliers. Chimet, however, continues as a supplier.

Google, Microsoft and Amazon said they would not comment, but did not deny buying from Chimet and Marsam. The emails sent by the portal detailed the various socio-environmental damage caused by illegal mining in the Amazon, as well as the investigation by the Federal Police and Brazilian prosecutors.

Illegal mining is considered by environmentalists as one of the main threats to the Brazilian Amazon and, according to them, it is far from being artisanal, as required by Brazilian legislation.

While some countries have regulations that control the import of gold and other minerals extracted from high-risk areas such as indigenous and environmental reserves, Brazil is not on this list.