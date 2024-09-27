THE’artificial intelligence has now entered our daily lives straight away, becoming an integral part of today’s devices, from smartphones to notebooks, with the introduction of new and interesting features. We saw it with Gemini by Google (fully integrated within the recent Google Pixel 9), Galaxy AI of Samsung, ChatGPT of OpenAI and so on. On the basis of this, the European Union has therefore decided to regulate artificial intelligence by drawing up a real pact, also known as AI Pactsigned and shared by hundreds and hundreds of manufacturing companies of the caliber of OpenAI, Microsoft, Google, Amazon and so on, with the ultimate aim of controlling and moderating its use. According to the latest rumors, however, it would seem that Apple And Half would have refused to join the artificial intelligence pact: let’s discover all the details of this significant choice together.

Apple and Meta: the possible scenarios after their choice Let’s start first from Applewhich he would have decided to work directly in contact with the European authoritieswithout necessarily signing the European pact. She would have been the one to speak up in this regard Anna Kuprianspokesperson for Halfwhich stated that the company itself was currently focusing on compliance with the AI ​​pact, not excluding in all respects future membership. Apple Intelligence The focus in recent years by the regulatory authorities falls in particular on the protection of privacy and the decision-making process of the algorithms usedconsequently leading to a notable delay in the release of new AI-related devices and services for their respective companies.