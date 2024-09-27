Unlike many manufacturing companies, Apple and Meta have rejected the recent European pact on AI.
THE’artificial intelligence has now entered our daily lives straight away, becoming an integral part of today’s devices, from smartphones to notebooks, with the introduction of new and interesting features. We saw it with Gemini by Google (fully integrated within the recent Google Pixel 9), Galaxy AI of Samsung, ChatGPT of OpenAI and so on.
On the basis of this, the European Union has therefore decided to regulate artificial intelligence by drawing up a real pact, also known as AI Pactsigned and shared by hundreds and hundreds of manufacturing companies of the caliber of OpenAI, Microsoft, Google, Amazon and so on, with the ultimate aim of controlling and moderating its use. According to the latest rumors, however, it would seem that Apple And Half would have refused to join the artificial intelligence pact: let’s discover all the details of this significant choice together.
Apple and Meta: the possible scenarios after their choice
Let’s start first from Applewhich he would have decided to work directly in contact with the European authoritieswithout necessarily signing the European pact. She would have been the one to speak up in this regard Anna Kuprianspokesperson for Halfwhich stated that the company itself was currently focusing on compliance with the AI pact, not excluding in all respects future membership.
The focus in recent years by the regulatory authorities falls in particular on the protection of privacy and the decision-making process of the algorithms usedconsequently leading to a notable delay in the release of new AI-related devices and services for their respective companies.
The future of AI in Europe
This situation was certainly not free from important consequences: let us remember that Apple IntelligenceApple’s artificial intelligence, would have suffered delays precisely because of these reasons, relegating the release for most European countries to 2025.
The same mirror situation could occur for Meta, with different limitations on the expansion of Meta AI on European territory. We currently don’t know how the situation will evolve in the future: at this point we just have to wait for further updates on the matter from Apple And Halfwhich we are sure will soon arrive over the next few weeks or months.
