06/23/2024 – 14:03

Facebook parent company Meta Platforms has discussed integrating its generative AI model into Apple’s recently announced AI system for iPhones, the Wall Street Journal reported on Sunday.

The move comes as Apple plans to add technology from other AI companies to its devices amid reports that it is considering a possible partnership with Alphabet’s longtime research partner Google.

The iPhone maker is also expected to discuss partnerships with other AI companies in different regions, such as China, where the Microsoft-backed chatbot OpenAI ChatGPT is banned.

AI startup Anthropic is in discussions with Apple to bring its generative AI to Apple Intelligence, the newspaper reported, citing sources familiar with the matter.

Meta and Anthropic declined to comment, while Apple did not immediately respond to a request for comment outside business hours.

The discussions have not been finalized and could fall apart, the WSJ reported, adding that the deals with Apple would help AI companies get wider distribution of their products.

The amount of potential financial gain is unclear, but the conversations involved AI companies selling premium subscriptions to their services through Apple Intelligence, the report said.

AI search startup Perplexity has also been in discussions with Apple about bringing its generative AI technology to Apple Intelligence, a source familiar with the matter told Reuters.

Apple announced its long-awaited AI strategy this month, saying it would integrate new Apple Intelligence technology into its suite of apps, including Siri, and bring ChatGPT to its devices, while signaling it plans to differentiate itself from rivals Microsoft and Google. placing privacy “at the center” of its features.

(Reporting by Gursimran Kaur in Bengaluru)