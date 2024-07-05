Apple has revealed the title of its highly anticipated Formula 1 movie, and it’s not particularly long or surprising: “F1.” With an estimated budget of more than $300 million, it promises to be one of the most expensive film projects in recent memory. The film’s first teaser debuts this weekend, giving audiences a taste of what’s to come. Apple has shared a promotional poster that confirms the film’s rather didactic but effective title. Brad Pitt will star as a former Formula 1 driver who returns to racing, trying to recapture his lost glory.

Finally, official. Brad Pitt stars in F1, coming to theaters Summer 2025. Sneak Peek this Sunday at the Formula 1 British Grand Prix.#F1 #F1Movie pic.twitter.com/vH83qj72Qm — Formula 1 (@F1) July 5, 2024

The film is also being overseen by co-producer Lewis Hamilton, a seven-time Formula 1 champion, who played a key role in bringing authenticity and realism to the film. Despite criticism over the film’s exorbitant budget, Hamilton has downplayed it, suggesting that his fee for consulting is not at all exaggerated. With a stellar cast and a first-rate production team, “F1” promises to be an unmissable cinematic event, capable of attracting both Formula 1 fans and lovers of the big screen. To see it, we will have to wait another year, as it will hit theaters in the summer of 2025.