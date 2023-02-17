From Apple and iOS now we talk to you practically every day. Just recently we had made you some recommendations regarding the latest OS version here. Today, however, we are not here to talk about problems but rather about novelty! So if you are curious stay with us and you certainly won’t be disappointed!

Apple and iOS 16.4, many new features coming soon!

Apple today released a new Beta version for iOS 16.4. There are so many new features and we will immediately begin to illustrate them to you below. To begin with, they have been included new emojis which obviously come from UNICODE Version 15.0 released in September. It’s a really nice addition that includes some nice choices, as we know full well that a picture is worth a thousand words, here’s what you can expect:

In addition to the emojis, some much more serious additions have been made such as for example keyboard auto-correction for Korean and Ukrainian text prediction, as well as major additions for specific languages. Then we have an update to the WebKit which takes care of enabling notifications for web apps. Now sites will be able to ask the user to enable push notifications and if this is consented they will be available in the classic place that already contains those of apps.

The new update spares no accessories either and now sees the possibility to set up automatic updates to them. Simply put, this change could allow you to update your accessories directly from the Casa Appwhich would be a big step forward in terms of convenience!

In short, there are many new features, Apple is working hard to ensure the best user experience possible and we can only be happy about it!