“Gemini lands on iPhone? Apple's deal on AI comes too late. Here's why.” Interview with artificial intelligence expert Giuliano Noci

Apple is reportedly discussing an agreement with Google to integrate Gemini into iOS 18. News that shakes the balance of big tech, but which surprises no one, because on the AI ​​front “Apple arrives with a notable delay compared to other global players“, Giuliano explains to Affaritaliani Nutsvice-rector of the Chinese Territorial Center at the Polytechnic of Milan and an expert in artificial intelligence.

Undoubtedly, such an agreement would revolutionize the market: Android, the company that produces the most used mobile operating system in the world, enters into an agreement with Apple which holds a large share of the global smartphone market. Yet Noci believes that the Cupertino company's decision to marry Google's Gemini “comes from the awareness of being late”. Samsung (Apple's big competitor) it has already been active from this point of view for a long time (Galaxy AI).

In short, Apple didn't know what to do to compensate for the delay in AI, a large gap if we think of the progress made by artificial intelligence in the last year alone. Despite this, in the vast sea of ​​generative intelligence, the apple company has managed to grab one of the strongest fish, because, as Noci himself explains, “Gemini is a very good AI engine and it is very difficult to be competitive in this sector.” Not that Apple had much choice: if on the one hand the development of its own chatbot, Ajax, did not achieve the desired objectives, on the other the company could not even rely on OpenAI because it is tied to Microsoft, its great rival.

But according to Noci, the reason behind the probable agreement between the two big tech companies is to be found elsewhere and has to do with the collapse in profits recorded by the Cupertino giant in the last three quarters. “Apple is under pressure due to declining iPhone saleshe could afford anything except having delays in the development of his own AI.”

In any case, confirmation has not yet arrived and if verified, the partnership between Apple and Google risks monopolizing not only the market but also our way of using mobile phones. “Mobile devices will change their face and the operating logic of cell phones will changeapps will evolve and interaction will become increasingly vocal”, confirms Noci, and adds: “The advantages are being able to compete because in the next two years we will see a significant change in the ways of interacting with the smartphone, which until now it only had basic AI applications, like Siri.”

From this perspective, in addition to taking into account the advantages, it is also notable to note the risks that this revolution brings to our lives. From this point of view, the expert believes that: “As highlighted by the AI ​​Act, artificial intelligence has elements of risk that must be regulated, the main danger is that of non-transparency: not being clear whether certain contents are original or artificial, and then understanding whether the results given by the mobile phone will be reliable or not.”

And while Apple and Google shake hands, the other Silicon Valley giants are already thinking about the next card to play. Only a few days ago, Tesla CEO Elon Musk promised that his company xAI's Grok chatbot will become open source. “But in AI there is another company that is investing very well with the logic of open platforms, and it is Meta”, underlines Professor Noci, also recalling that “artificial intelligence will be an even more relevant transformation factor than arrival of the Internet and smartphones. Now every company tries to win a place in the sun.“

If slowing down the development of Artificial Intelligence is an impossible idea today, regulating it is the right move. Direction in which the EU moved last March 13th, giving the definitive green light to the AI ​​Act, the regulation on artificial intelligence. Yet according to expert Giuliano Noci, there is little practical in this regulation: “Europe always comes first with regulation, but it should also come first with technological development. While this is a positive note, it is not largely sufficient.”

And he concludes: “There is no point in the EU having this regulation if it is not shared in other geopolitical areas: it is necessary to have global coordination. Without China and the United States, Europe doesn't touch the ball.”