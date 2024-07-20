One of the biggest problems that users face when changing cell phones is the transfer of information, something that becomes more complicated when changing between operating systems. Fortunately, This is no longer a nuisance thanks to a historic collaboration between Google and Apple.

Recently, Apple and Google announced the Data Transfer Initiative, an open source initiative focused on cross-platform data transfer. This way, it is now possible to move your information from, for example, Google Photos using iCloud.

However, as is the case in these cases, the waiting time for transferring information will depend substantially on each person and the amount of data being moved. The Wired has noted that this process could take hours or even days depending on what you have on your device.

All you need to do is log in to Google Takeout, where the wizard will guide you to choose "Apple – iCloud Photos." On Apple's side, You will receive an alert in which you will have to give your authorization with your Apple ID. As we mentioned, this can take a long time, but it's worth it. The only catch is that if you want to delete a photo, you'll have to do it manually.

It’s nice to see a tedious process made much easier. Of course, there’s still the issue of the time this takes, but it’s a minor inconvenience now, and the user just has to wait.

