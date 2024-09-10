American technology multinationals Apple and Google received several blows from the European Court on Tuesday, which confirmed in two rulings that both must pay multimillion-euro fines for evading tax payments.the first, and for abuse of dominant position, the second.

The Court of Justice of the European Union (CJEU) resolved the two legal proceedings that both companies had open against the decisions of the European Commission that Apple was forced to pay back €13 billion in Ireland for having enjoyed a selective tax advantage and a €2.424 billion fine for favouring its Google Shopping programme to the detriment of its rivals.

“This is a great victory for European citizens and for tax justice,” said Vice-President of the European Commission, Margrethe Vestager, at a press conference in which she praised her work over the past ten years, during which she has been in charge of the powerful Competition portfolio in the European institution.

The Danish minister acknowledged that her department has taken “legal risks” in its crusade to ensure that large technology companies, especially those from the United States, operate within the European Union on equal terms with their competitors, but warned that Brussels will continue to act along the same lines.

“The message is that we will continue to do this, we will continue to pursue abuses of dominant positions and we will go after them,” Vestager predicted, even though she will not be joining German leader Ursula von der Leyen’s team for the next five years.

Against tax planning

Although it is the most emblematic case, The victory of the European Commission against Apple contrasts with the defeats suffered by the community institution against other multinationals, which it also accused of having benefited from prohibited tax advantages (called ‘tax rulings’) in other European countries.This has happened, for example, with Amazon, Engie and Fiat, which the European Court has exempted from having to repay 250 million, 120 million and 30 million respectively in Luxembourg.

However, the Dane prefers to look at the “bigger picture” and stressed that Brussels’ investigations into illegal tax agreements have led to legislative changes in partners such as the Netherlands and Luxembourg that make it impossible to replicate the illegal tax aid of the past today.

“Our investigations have contributed to a change of attitude in the Member States, which have accelerated regulatory and legislative reforms,” ​​said Vestager, who also sent a message to the big tech companies that “it may be better to be a compliant company and to be on the right side.”

“If there is a message, it is that it is easier and better to be compliant, also because it challenges you and forces you to be more innovative than you would have been,” she said, also in relation to the investigations into large technology companies for abuses of dominant position such as the four from Google.

Brussels also imposed a fine of €4.34 billion on Google for abusing its dominant position with Android, which has been confirmed by the General Court, and another fine of €1.49 billion for abuse in the online advertising market, which has also been appealed by the company.

Antitrust investigations

In addition to the decision made today by the Luxembourg court, Brussels also imposed a fine of €4.34 billion on Google for abusing its dominant position with Android, which has been confirmed by the General Court, and another fine of €1.49 billion for abuse in the online advertising market, which has also been appealed by the company.

In addition, in 2023, it accused the American company of abusing a dominant position with its advertising technology (“adtech”) services, although in this case the community investigation is still ongoing.

In this case, Vestager stressed that Tuesday’s ruling confirming the first of the fines imposed on Google validates the institution’s approach in recent years on practices in which dominant companies favour their own services.

The Commission’s current Competition Commissioner also stressed that this specific investigation marked a “turning of the tide” and inspired “greater vigilance and a more proactive approach to regulating ‘big tech'” around the world.

“The case is symbolic because it showed that even the most powerful tech companies could be held accountable, that no one is above the law,” he said.