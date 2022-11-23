The CM extension (Competition and Markets Authority) has opened an investigation to analyze the possible damage to the mobile market caused by duopoly of Google and Apple with the browser and cloud gaming restrictions. The British antitrust fears that, without any intervention, both companies will continue to maintain or even strengthen their position in the sector, thus further limiting competition and innovation.

In June, the CMA announced it would dig deeper into the matter after ascertaining the dominance of Google and Apple in the mobile marketstarting the consultations. After receiving support from web developers and providers of browsers and cloud gaming services, it was finally decided to launch an official investigation real.

“Browsers are among the most important and used apps on mobile devices,” reads the CMA release. “Many people use their browsers on a daily basis to access online content to access information, news, videos and shopping. 97% of mobile browsing in the UK in 2021 was done with browsers using Google’s or Google’s browser engine. Apple, so any restrictions on these engines could have major impacts on the user experience.”

Especially the CMA points the finger at Apple, which on iOS and iPadOS forces vendors to use its browser engine, WebKit. For the agency, this could limit competition in being able to differentiate its browsers from Safari or as an excuse for Apple not to overinvest in improving WebKit.

“Web developers have complained that Apple’s restrictions combined with underinvestment in its browser technology lead to extra costs and frustration as they face bugs and glitches when building web pages and have no choice but to create bespoke mobile apps when a website might be enough,” the release reads.

xCloud on iPhone and iPad is only available via browser due to Apple mandates

The Cupertino house is at the center of the attention of the CMA also with regard to restrictions on cloud gaming through the App Store, slowing the growth of this sector. For example, remember that Xbox Cloud Gaming on iOS is only available through the browser and not through a dedicated app.

“Computer games are a multi-billion pound industry in the UK and are played by millions. There are already over 800,000 users of cloud gaming services in the UK, but restrictions on their distribution to mobile devices could hamper growth in this sector,” the statement reads.

The CMA fears that “these restrictions may limit choice and make it more difficult to create innovative new apps” and will evaluate accordingly “if new rules are needed to get better results”.

The English antitrust is also investigating the acquisition of Activision Blizzard by Microsoft, on which it has expressed more than one doubt, such as the fact that the Game Pass could grow too much and create a sort of monopoly in the ad services market subscription.