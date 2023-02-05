The Biden administration is targeting the Apple and Google app stores. A new report, released on Wednesday by the Commerce Department’s National Telecommunications and Information Administration (NTIA), says it has investigated the competitive conditions in the mobile app ecosystem and found that “it’s not on a level playing field, which is bad for developers and consumers.”

The report also made several policy suggestions that could improve the ecosystem and open up competition. The investigation was launched under a 2021 competition executive order and it involved consultations with various stakeholders of the sector in private industry, civil society and academia, NTIA said.

It also included a review of more than 150 comments filed in response to a request for public comment last April. The report summarizes what industry watchers already know.

The innovations made possible by mobile phones and downloadable apps have begun to be overshadowed by the barriers to market entry that developers face, the excessive and restrictive rules, the overly complicated app review process, and the hefty fees that developers they are forced to pay for access to consumer devices.

“Our review suggests that the mobile app store model has provided a number of benefits to both app developers and users, but has also created suboptimal competitive conditions”says the report.

“The policies that Apple and Google have in place on their mobile app stores have created unnecessary barriers and costs for app developers, ranging from access fees to functional restrictions that favor some apps over others. These barriers impose costs on companies and organizations offering new technologies: apps lack functionality, development and implementation costs are higher, customer relationships are damaged, and many apps fail to reach large numbers of users. ”

Both Apple and Google disputed the report’s findings. In large part, Apple’s position was the same as it always was: that its rules are centered around providing consumer safety and protection. Google, meanwhile, points out that offers more competition and choice. Android, for example, already allows sideloading.

Apple and Google rampant lobbyists

In addition to summarizing the state of the market, the new report makes a number of recommendations on how to improve various areas to increase competition.

The report suggests, for example, that there should be a more transparent app review process; limits on pre-installed apps and self-preference; prohibits rules restricting other means of installing apps, like sideloading; support for third-party payments; support for developer website links from apps; and more.

He also said the tech giants should be banned from using confidential corporate data acquired from third-party developers to help launch their own competing apps, a practice so common at Apple it has even been dubbed “sherlock”.

The recommendations, however, are just that: ideas, not policies. The report it only helps to consolidate and clarify the position from the Biden administration on app store competition. As the report points out, “Congress should make laws” And “relevant agencies should consider measures” to limit anti-competitive conduct.

It also suggests that there are areas that deserve further study, such as “choice screens” (which some argue offers only the perception of choice) and whether or not laws should prohibit pre-installing apps, or other agreements between Apple and Google and device manufacturers and operators.

In other words, any real action is still in the hands of regulators and lawmakers, as it was in the months leading up to the report’s release. The Biden administration, thus far, has had mixed success in actually holding the tech giants accountable.

On the one hand, the Justice Department is now suing Google over the its digital advertising monopoly, while on the other Meta is winning against the FTC to move forward with its latest acquisition. The DoJ has yet to sue Apple, though it has launched a case and weighed in on Epic Games’ antitrust lawsuit.

Meanwhile, record lobbying spending by tech giants including Apple and Google helped stall bipartisan bills that would have curbed the advance of anticompetitive behavior in Congress.

President Biden, of course, has already made his stance on Big Tech’s abuses known, in an op-ed published in The Wall Street Journal earlier this month. As for the competition, he says that there is still much to do.

“When technology platforms get big enough, many find ways to promote their products by excluding or disfavouring competitors or by charging competitors a fortune to sell on their platform”he wrote.