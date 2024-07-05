Formula 1 and Apple Original Films have confirmed the name of the new film based on the motorsport. F1 stars Brad Pitt and Damson Idris. It promises to immerse viewers in the exciting and cinematic world of Formula 1.

F1 is directed by Joseph Kosinski, the mind behind Top Gun: Maverick, Tron: Legacy, Oblivion and more, while production is handled by Jerry Bruckheimer, Pitt himself and seven-time Formula 1 champion Lewis Hamilton.

F1 will be released in theaters and IMAX by Warner Bros. Pictures internationally beginning June 25, 2025. It will be released in North America on June 27, 2025.

The new film based on Formula 1

Pitt plays Sonny Hayes, a former Formula One driver who returns to the sport to team up with Joshua Pearce, played by Idris, in the fictional APXGP team, a fictional 11th team on the grid.

It should be noted that the filming of F1, which also stars Kerry Condon, Javier Bardem, Tobias Menzies, Sarah Niles, Kim Bodnia and Samson Kayo, takes place at real Formula 1 events, including this weekend’s British Grand Prix.

For now, on Sunday, when the British GP race takes place, the first F1 preview will be shared.