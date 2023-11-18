The flight of advertisers continues from X the social network once known as Twitter, due to the choices of the owner Elon Musk in terms of moderation of content on the platform and endorsement of anti-Semitic theses. In particular, it seems that Apple, Disney and Lionsgate pulled their ads after Musk embraced an anti-Semitic conspiracy theory,

Escape from X

In reality, the companies fleeing from X are different. In addition to those mentioned there would also be Warner Brothers Discovery and Paramount Global. In the past already IBM had abandoned X, due to the fact that its Watson division had appeared close to pro-Nazi content.

A report, published by Media Matters, revealed that the CEOs of Apple, Oracle and other tech companies also appeared close to similar content.

In short, the justifications from the CEO of Linda Yaccarino on the efforts made by the platform to combat anti-Semitism and discrimination, especially in the face of Musk’s behavior which seems to point in a completely opposite direction.

Big companies don’t want to see their names associated with certain contents and the exit of Apple, Disney, Lionsgate and IBM from the platform creates a huge problem for X, which sees its revenues becoming increasingly thinner, despite the promises made by Musk over the months.

Naturally there are no public positions taken on the matter, but the fact that the advertising campaigns have been interrupted is already indicative of the situation. Will X be able to survive this mass exodus of his biggest advertisers?