According to Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, Apple in the second half of 2023 will launch a new one on the market iMac equipped with an M3 processor with a 3nm production process, while the first should arrive between spring and summer MacBook Air 15 inch.

According to the reporter’s sources, mass production of the new iMac won’t begin for at least another three months, but that global distribution is expected to take place in the second half of 2023. Gurman added that the new all-in-one is in an advanced state of development and that at the moment “Apple is carrying out production tests”.

He added that the colors will be identical to those of the previous series, including blue, silver, pink and orange, and that the process for assembling the stand to the display will be different than in the past.

Gurman’s sources also say that Apple will release three Mac models in the spring and summer, namely the first 15-inch MacBook Air (codenamed J515), an update to the 13-inch MacBook Air (J513), and the first Mac Pro with M2 Ultra processor (J180). The Bloomberg reporter speculates that Apple may include an M2 chip in the 15-inch MacBook Air and the M3 in the 13-inch one.

Clearly this is unofficial information so take it for what it is, pending communications from Apple.