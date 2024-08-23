Big Tech, profits equal to Italy’s GDP. The accounts in the pockets of the magnificent eight

The numbers relating to the profits of the big tech they are huge and continue to grow, eight companies are worth as the entire Italian GDP of the last financial year: 2.036 billion dollars. This is about: Apple, Nvidia, Microsoft, Alphabet (Google), Amazon, Meta, Taiwan semiconductor (TSMC) and Broadcom. The official figures reported by smarketcap.com are gigantic. The small group of global giants, which dominate – in the various sectors of expertise – the world of hi techcan also boast – reports Il Sole 24 Ore – a considerable turnover. The turnover of the magnificent eight, always in the last decade and according to the Bloomberg terminal, stands at 10.265 billion dollars. Again a “monstrous” figure. Which, if you look closely, is grown over the years.

In the 2014 the revenues overall figures of multinational innovation companies had been 471.8 billion. Last year the same companies brought home over 1,778 billion in sales. A figure that implies an increase of more than three times. The case of Apple is the most emblematic. The house of the bitten apple, which in the last financial year achieved an adjusted net profitability of 96.9 billion dollars, – continues Il Sole – at a cumulative ten-year level was able to obtain 649.4 billion in profits. A mountain of money that they had in the iPhone – even though the iPhone has recently slowed down in sales – one of the sources of (so far) eternal profitability.

That profitability that he sees Microsoft on the second step of the podium. The company co-founded by Bill Gates between 2014 and 2023 it generated 398.6 billion in profits normalized. In this case, among the engines that have pushed the race there is undoubtedly the cloud computing. The group, known for its presence with its software both among companies and families, a few years ago has focused on cloud computing. The wager – in the face of the digitalization of the economy and the choice by companies to outsource a large part of their IT systems – he paid.