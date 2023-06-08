Ghacks: iOS 17 is available for free for all compatible iPhone users

Apple has decided to give away free access to beta versions of new operating systems. About it informs edition of Ghacks.

Media journalists noticed that after the release of the first beta version of iOS 17, it was available to all owners of compatible smartphones. To install the updated iOS on your device, you need to go to the iPhone settings, go to the updates section and move the Beta Updates slider to the active position. Similarly, beta versions of the new iPadOS and macOS can be installed.

The information that the American corporation allowed to freely install the beta version of iOS 17 is confirmed by website Apple developers. It states that users get free access to early updates – for this they only need to verify their Apple ID. “This means you no longer need to enroll in the Apple Developer Program, in other words, you don’t have to pay money to test beta versions,” the authors noted.

According to journalists, Apple decided to distribute beta versions of their systems for free for security reasons. Previously, many iPhone owners downloaded developer profiles purchased by other users from the Internet – certificates could be infected with a virus.

Earlier it became known that announced on June 5, iOS 17 will be available on devices with the A12 Bionic chip and newer devices. Thus, the iPhone X, 8 and 8 Plus smartphones were left without an update.