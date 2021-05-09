A Twitter user with the nickname stacksmashing in his account boasted that he had managed for the first time to hack the AirTag wireless beacon developed by Apple Corporation.

The cybersecurity researcher corrected the gadget’s firmware so that the URL of the NFC module changed, and switched the key fob to Lost Mode. When scanning a hacked AirTag on a smartphone, a spoofed link is displayed that leads to a different site, and not to Apple’s Find My service page. This can be used by phishing scammers, 9to5mac notes.

Apple introduced the AirTag that works with Find My on April 20. The gadget can be put in a bag or hung on the keys to find these things in case of loss. Sales of the gadget started on April 30.

Previously, cybersecurity researchers found a vulnerability in Apple’s Bluetooth location tracking system, which is also used in iPhones, which could calculate the location of people. According to them, attackers could gain unauthorized access to the history of users’ locations for a week.