Earphones are certainly an important accessory in our daily lives, especially when traveling or during a workout, to be able to listen to your favorite music. In light of this, Amazon, on the occasion of the Prime Dayhas therefore thought it a good idea to offer you the Apple AirPods 2nd Generation on offer with the 33% off compared to the recommended price. If you are interested in purchasing them, all you need to do is click on this addressor simply click on the box immediately below.
The second-generation AirPods are available in offer reserved for Prime customers to only 94 euroscompared to the 149 euros of the original suggested price by Apple. Being sold and shipped by Amazon you can obviously take advantage of the Prime service for free delivery.
Music to your ears
The Extremely high quality sound is guaranteed by the H1 chipwhich is able to ensure a stable and low-latency wireless connection. The autonomy is excellent, with a battery capable of guaranteeing more than 24 hours total thanks to the presence of the charging case, with which you can recharge them at any time of the day.
Not to mention the initial setup, really simple and within everyone’s reach: you’ll be able to connect them to your iPhone (or other smartphone) in no time. Apple’s earphones they automatically understand when they are wornthen pauses when they are removed. Also much appreciated is theSiri integrationApple’s proprietary voice assistant, which allows you to use your voice to ask for any information.
#Apple #AirPods #Prime #Day #generation #offer #Amazon
Leave a Reply