The Amazon offers today allow us to purchase a few Apple AirPods Earphones with Wired Charging Case (2nd Generation). The reported discount is 34%, or €50. You can find the product at this address or via the box below.

The advised price for this product it is €149. The current price is not the lowest ever for the platform, but the difference is only two euros. The product is sold and shipped by Amazon.

The Apple AirPods with charging case via cable are available in one size. Being an Apple product, setup with other Apple devices is very quick and easy. They support Siri by saying “Hey Siri”. Via the case, the total charge is 24 hours.