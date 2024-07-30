For those who are looking for Apple wireless headphones in Amazon Mexico They are back AirPods with charging case includedwhite, wireless and with up to 24 hours of battery life. They came back 32% CHEAPER making its list price go from being $2,799 pesos to being $1,899 Mexican pesosThis promotion is for a limited time and discounts $900 pesos from the value of the headphones.

“It is important to remember that the cost and availability of the product mentioned today, July 30, could change depending on its validity on Amazon Mexico.”

If you want to buy the wireless headphones Apple AirPods with a $900 pesos discount You can pay in cash, using debit and credit cards. This time, the promotion does not include the option of paying in installments without interest. There are other payment methods that will be discussed later and below you can learn about the main features of the accessory that is on temporary offer.

These are the features of Apple’s AirPods.

– Apple brand.

– White color.

– Wireless.

– With charging case.

– They have universal fit for comfortable all-day use.

– Automatic activation and connection.

– Quick access to Siri by saying “Hey Siri.”

– Immediate switching from one device to another.

– With the charging case you can get up to 24 hours of battery life.

– Apple Authorized Reseller.

Here is more information of the wireless AirPods.

What payment methods are available for AirPods with charging case on Amazon Mexico?

The Apple AirPods headphones with charging case They can be purchased on Amazon Mexico with a 32% DISCOUNT through cash payment with debit and credit cards, with payment in a single installment. This model of headphones does not include the option of buying in months without interest, but it does offer payment with financing in 24 monthly installments, but this adds interest to the final price of the Apple product.

If you are interested in AirPods with 32% OFF enter here.

The shipping cost is free, but if you want it to arrive immediately you can subscribe to Amazon Prime FREE for 30 days and enjoy its many benefits.

In Debate.com.mxWe share deals and discounts from various online stores. Some of the links in this post may be part of affiliate programs. None of the products mentioned have been suggested by brands or stores and their inclusion is the sole decision of our editorial team. Please note that product prices and availability are subject to change without notice.