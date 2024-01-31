The Amazon offers today allow us to purchase a few Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Generation) with MagSafe Case (USB-C). The reported discount is 4% off the recent lowest price. Although it seems like a minimal discount, it is still the lowest price ever for the platform. You can find the product at this address or via the box below.
The advised price is €279, while the lowest recent price according to Amazon is €249. The current price is the lowest ever, as already mentioned. The product is sold and shipped by Amazon.
Apple AirPods Pro, the features
The Apple AirPods Pro (2nd generation) with MagSafe case (USB‑C) feature the Apple H2 designed to improve the audio performance of the earphones with crystal-clear highs and rich, deep bass. This device supports adaptive audio mode that automatically switches between Transparency mode and active noise cancellation to ensure the best listening experience.
With “Conversation detection“, it is possible to make the AirPods lower the volume when someone starts speaking to them, so as not to have to remove the earphones. Finally, with “Custom volume” automatically adapts the audio to your needs, based on what you you're doing.
#Apple #AirPods #Pro #2nd #Gen #MagSafe #Case #USBC #alltime #price #Amazon
Leave a Reply