Through Amazon Italy a pair of pre-orders are now available Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Generation) with MagSafe Case (USB-C). The price is €279 and the release date is set for September 22, 2023. You can find the product at this address or via the box below.

Let’s remember that it is one reservation at guaranteed minimum price: in other words, in the event of a discount, this will be automatically applied to your order and in the end you will pay the lowest price that appeared on Amazon Italy between the time of booking and the time of shipment. The product is sold and shipped by Amazon.

Apple AirPods Pro (2nd generation) with MagSafe Case (USB‑C) features an Apple H2 chip with noise cancellation that is up to twice as effective as the previous generation AirPods Pro. It also promises “higher-quality three-dimensional sound” and longer battery life. It also has the “Conversation Detection” mode which allows you to hear people’s voices even when listening to music, reducing background noise.