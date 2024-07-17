The discounts continue Prime Day and for the occasion Amazon Italy offers us the Apple AirPods Max Headphones in various colors with an interesting discount of 15% compared to the recommended price. If you are interested in purchasing them, find the product page at this address. Alternatively, just click on the box you find immediately below.
The headphones are on offer for Prime customers on Amazon at only 493.05 eurosagainst the 579 euros of the list price. The product is immediately available and is sold and shipped by Amazon Italy.
Features of Apple AirPods
AirPods Max are premium over-ear headphones designed for a premium, no-compromise audio experience. They are seamlessly integrated into the Apple product ecosystem, making pairing and control via iOS devices convenient and instant. Thanks to the dynamic driver made by the Cupertino company offer a rich sound, with deep bass, smooth mids and clear highs, which has little or nothing to envy the best headphones on the market, while thespatial audio with dynamic head tracking provides high-quality surround effect.
The headphones also include advanced technology to eliminate external noise and through the Transparency mode you can listen to your surroundings without having to take off your headphones. They are made of high-quality materials and designed to be comfortable even after long listening sessions. As for the battery, we are talking about 20 hours of use with a full charge.
