This is clearly a booking at a guaranteed minimum price or in case of a discount, it will be automatically applied to your order. However, since these are Apple products, we do not believe that there will be offers before the launch. Pre-ordering is convenient for securing your unit and ensuring immediate shipment.

Apple has made the new AirPods available for pre-order through Amazon. The new models are Apple AirPods 4 with and without active noise cancellation and Apple AirPods Max available in various colors. The prices are €149, €199 and €579 respectively. The release date of all devices is September 20, 2024. You just need to reach this address or use the box you see below.

Features of the new Apple AirPods

The Apple AirPods 4 They offer a new design that ensures greater comfort and promise not to move from the position in which you put them. They also have an optimized profile, the stem is shorter and allow you to control music and calls with a quick touch

AirPods 4 box contents

They support personalized spatial audio, “Voice Isolation” mode to improve calls, Siri voice support, instant connection with Apple devices (just bring them closer), “Audio Sharing” function to listen to the same audio (for example, a movie) using two pairs of AirPods. Battery life is 5 hours on a single charge, for a total of 30 hours with the case, which is 10% more compact.

As for the Apple AirPods Maxthe over-ear headphones have twice the noise cancellation, personalized spatial audio, perforated headband and memory foam ear cushions for maximum comfort, instant connection and include a case and charging cable.