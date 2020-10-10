If you are thinking of buying Apple AirPods then there is a good chance for you. Under the Diwali offers, the company is offering AirPods free at Apple Store in India. This Diwali offer will be available from next week i.e. 17th October. But to get this offer, you have to buy Apple iPhone 11. Yes, you can get Apple AirPods free by purchasing iPhone 11.Let us know that the Apple Store has been made live in India only last month and the company has now announced the Diwali offers. The festive season is near in India and it is also the largest shopping season in the country. During this time offers are offered on different categories of products including gadgets and devices across the country.

Currently, the Apple iPhone 11 store can be purchased at Rs 88,300 (Rs 8,038 per month EMI). But if you want to exchange the old smartphone and get a new iPhone 11, then you can take Rs 49,300 (Rs 5,802 every month EMI).

The iPhone 11 is launched in 64 GB (Rs 49,300), 128 GB (Rs 54,600) and 256 GB (Rs 65,100) variants. There is a chance to buy these three variants on EMI. The iPhone 11 comes in White, Black, Yellow, Purple, Green and Product Red colors.

If you want to take only AirPods then you can buy them for Rs 24,900. AirPods with wireless charging case are available to buy for Rs 18,990 and without case for Rs 14,900. Apart from this, from October 17, the company will make AirPods, Apple iPads and Apple Pencils available with personalized engraving.