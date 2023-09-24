The Amazon offers today they offer us a discount for a couple of Apple AirPods (3rd generation) with MagSafe charging case. The reported discount compared to the recommended price is €40, or 19%. You can find the product at this address or via the box below.

The advised price indicated by Amazon for this product is €209. The current price is not the lowest ever for the platform, but to find the historic low you have to go back to a year and a half ago. The product is sold and shipped by Amazon.

The Apple AirPods (3rd generation) with MagSafe charging case support spatial audio with dynamic head position detection. Plus, they have adaptive EQ that calibrates the music to fit the shape of your ear. The battery promises six hours of charge for each earbud, with a total of 30 hours using the charging case as well.