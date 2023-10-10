Apple admits burn-in display problem on iPhone 15 Pro

Apple responded to complaints from users of new smartphones related to screen burn-in. About it reports Chinese edition of MyDrivers.

According to media journalists, owners of the iPhone 15 Pro and 15 Pro Max previously stated that a few days after using the device, burnt-out pixels appeared on its display. Apple admitted that such a problem could indeed exist.

Company specialists said that the problem may be due to a bug in iOS; in this case, it will be fixed in a future update. If the problem relates directly to the technical part, then users can return the smartphone under warranty within 14 days after purchase. If the problems are due to a defect, Apple will exchange the defective device for a new one or return the money.

The company also responded to problems with Wi-Fi in iOS 17. Engineers recommended that users reset the network settings on their smartphone and try to reconfigure their connection to wireless networks.

In early October, Apple released updates to fix overheating of the iPhone 15 Pro. The update size was about 300 megabytes.