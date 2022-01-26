Apple says CEO Tim Cook has been stalked by a woman for over a year. On Wednesday, January 26, reports The Mercury News.

With a corresponding statement, the corporation appealed to the court. After the lawsuit was resolved, the suspect was temporarily banned from approaching company employees, owning weapons, entering any Apple property, and visiting Cook’s Palo Alto residence.

According to the publication, Apple accused the woman of “erratic, threatening and strange behavior.” The document handed over to the court contained copies of emails and photographs sent by the woman. Among the messages were pictures of loaded weapons.

It is noted that Cook first became aware of his persecution at the end of 2020. Then he began to receive from an unknown mark on Twitter. The user was registered on the social network under the name Cook. The woman claimed that she was the wife of the CEO of Apple, and he was the father of her twins.

From late October to mid-November of that year, she sent about 200 emails to Cook. In one of them, she expressed her desire to have sexual relations with the CEO of a corporation. In the letter, according to the publication, she said that her patience was “almost over.”

Also, the newspaper notes, the suspect registered fake corporations, some with “extremely offensive corporate names”, in California, Virginia and New York, calling Cook a corporate officer, director or agent.

Last September, a woman “became obsessed” with Cook’s Palo Alto apartment and sent him emails asking him to be his roommate. She later tried to break into his domain. In addition, the woman sent Cook an email demanding hundreds of millions of dollars.

A hearing in the case has been scheduled for March 29.