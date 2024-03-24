Recently, a new law was launched that finally allowed Apple to allow payments for third-party applications outside of its application store, that includes sites like Netflix and even music services that are so requested by customers. The list clearly shows Spotifywho are currently accusing the apple company, since they have not yet released the latest update so that people can make transactions outside the App Store.

According to what has been reported in the media, the green platform has sent an email to the European Commission commenting that those of Cupertino They have not respected the update that would take place on March 4, which has not arrived for some undisclosed reason. This is also a follow-up against the creation Steve Jobssince they have been fined millions of dollars, implying that they can no longer have a monopoly on digital applications and stores in the world of devices.

After, Spotify has updated the application with prices and links to take its customers to sections where the commission does not go to the apple, but regarding what had been agreed, they still have not responded to the company's messages after more than 10 days have passed forward.

Here is part of the statement:

It's been nine days and we're still waiting to hear from Apple about introducing our app to show prices to EU consumers and a link to our website, which we are now allowed to do by the European Commission's decision.

It is worth mentioning that when an agreement was being reached, Manzana has commented that the election of the commission needs to be modified, since the matter does not seem fair to him, when Spotify will be better served if the update is released to the public. So they will appeal things before this comes into effect, but if they have no arguments, they will have to give in to what the company requests.

Via: The Verge

Editor's note: They definitely have to beat Apple in this case, because they want to monopolize everything just by appearing in the app store. I propose that large companies only put themselves in the browser so that Apple does not take away part of the money.