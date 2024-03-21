Meta, Microsoft, Match Group and That order required Apple not to preclude app developers from using “buttons, external links, or other calls to action” to inform users about payment options outside of their applications. The heart of the matter lies in the commissions that Apple applies to in-app purchases, ranging between 15 and 30 percent, and which many developers consider excessive. Apple defends these fees as fair compensation for services offered through the App Store, but the company is accused of making it difficult for developers to direct users to lower-cost payment options outside the iOS ecosystem. Precisely for this reason, in Europe, the company was forced to adapt its rules to antitrust regulations.

The companies signing the application argue that Apple's proposal, aimed at allowing developers to direct users to external links for purchases, is complex and burdensome. “Apple's new restrictions are clearly designed to make alternatives to Apple's internal payment (IAP) system unworkable for developers and to make them inaccessible and unattractive to consumers, thereby circumventing both the spirit and underlying objectives of the injunction ,” the companies said in their statement. Interestingly, Epic Games, which initiated the legal battle against Apple, asked the judge to enforce the original order, alleging a “blatant violation” by Apple. However, the intervention of large developers such as Meta and Microsoft highlights how Apple's rules can also impact major technology companies.

They also criticize the 12 to 27 percent commission that Apple would apply on external purchases, a rate only slightly lower than that required for in-app purchases, making it effectively inconvenient for developers to set up an external payments system . Meta, for example, reported that in 2022 Apple mandated IAP commission payments for a product that allows advertisers to promote posts within their apps to reach more users, effectively increasing the cost of using the feature. Faced with the criticism collected in the amicus brief, Fred Sainz, Apple spokesperson, reiterated the company's compliance with the ordinance, underlining how Apple considers the restrictions imposed to be fundamental to protect the privacy and security of users, maintain the integrity of Apple's ecosystem, promote information flow, avoid user confusion, and enable efficient app review by the team. Apple will have the opportunity to respond to the allegations before a hearing scheduled for April 30, where enforcement of the injunction will be discussed.