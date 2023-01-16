Apple it is certainly a company that needs no introduction, with enviable turnover and a myriad of employees. We recently told you here about how new funds are being released to expand the well-known Austin campus. Today, however, we want to bring you the opinion of a well-known analyst in the world of apples who has decided to have his say on the matter to the next apple diamonds. If you are curious, stay with us and you certainly won’t be disappointed!

Apple, goodbye physical keys and hello Type-C!

With the Apple there is little to do, you either love it or hate it! In case you are a loyal user, you will probably be interested in the opinion of the analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, a leading name to say the least in the world of iPhones. The man wanted to launch some important and sensational clues about the new generation iPhone. No physical keys in conclusion. Or so it would seem. One would like to fall back on touch technologies for switching on and adjusting the volume. But will it be the right choice?

It will not be the latest news according to the analyst. As finally Apple will abandon its annoying proprietary technology and adopt the standard Type-C thanks to the European Union and the standardization imposed by it.

Let’s go into more detail regarding the physical keys. According to the analyst, Cirrus Logic will produce the new solutions that Apple will adopt. Some actuators will mount a Taptic Engine type technology simulating physical pressure. But will it be the right choice? In addition to the undoubted scenographic effect, will it capture the Apple user? We will only find out by living!