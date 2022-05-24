Apple would be making a new version of its HomePod smart speaker to launch in late 2022 or early 2023, according to renowned analyst and insider Ming-Chi Kuo. At the moment the Cupertino company only sells the mini version of HomePod, also available in Italy for 99 euros and which has definitively supplanted the more impressive original HomePod, launched in 2018 but never officially arrived here. According to Kuo, the new model is expected to be larger than the HomePod mini, but with features and components that should keep the price below $ 300 in demand from the public to buy the latest premium model, which has never been very successful. An alternative, says the market analyst, is that Apple plans to simply launch the second version of the HomePod mini. In any case, it seems that there will be no major differences in terms of design, which should remain similar to what we have seen so far. Kuo doesn’t believe Apple is ready to compete with Amazon and Google in the field of smart speakers: HomePod holds only 10 percent of the market, also and above all due to a question of less accessible prices than the competition. However, having a smart speaker in your line-up is critical at the ecosystem level.