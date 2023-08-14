According to a report by noted insider Mark Gurman, a Bloomberg contributor, Apple would be testing a M3 Ultra chips equipped with well 32 cores and 80 core GPU in the most powerful configuration: will we find it on the next Mac Studio?

While the rumors related to the possibility that Apple can really buy Disney multiply, the Cupertino house seems to have a non-substantial upgrade but nevertheless interesting for its flagship processors.

At the moment it is in fact possible to buy an M2 Ultra with a 60 or 75 core GPU, therefore not many less than the 80 cores of the M3 Ultra, but we are still talking about machines with monstrous performance and a chip that has in fact revolutionized the balance of the various line-ups.

According to the Bloomberg reporter, the launch of Macs with M3 will take place in October but we won’t see devices equipped with M3 Pro or M3 Max until next year. As for the M3 Ultra, Gurman hypothesizes a debut towards the end of 2024.