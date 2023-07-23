apple iphone It has become one of the most exclusive cell phones on the market, since it offers us features that only this brand can offer us, such as a unique operating system, design, and incredible power.

All these qualities are printed on all equipment apple phonesfrom his series Pro even those aimed at a more conservative segment.

After this context, it is that perhaps you are interested in the promotions that it has Amazon for you. These are three iPhone devices, each for less than 5 thousand pesos.

iPhone SE 2020 is one of Apple’s most conservative cell phones. This stands out for having a compact size and great power that is envied by other equipment in the same market segment.

The equipment on offer corresponds to the 64GB model with iOS 14. Qualities that are ideal if what you are looking for is optimal performance for social networks and other not-so-demanding applications.

An important aspect to take into account is that this device is a refurbished type. This means that this equipment has possibly already been used and underwent a renovation process where all its exterior components were changed to leave it in optimal operating and appearance conditions.

It is important to note that these devices have not always been used, since they can also be conditioned by return, factory defect and more.

Another of the models that is at an excellent price on Amazon is the iPhone XR in its 64 GB version, unlocked and reconditioned.

This equipment has similar characteristics to the SE model and offers several benefits, such as resistance to water and dust.

Apple iPhone XR

Apple iPhone XR, 64GB in white, refurbished at a price of $4,840 pesos on Amazon.

