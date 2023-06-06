Through Amazon it is possible to do the pre-order of the new Apple 2023 MacBook Air laptop with 15.3 inch M2 chip. Both 8+256GB and 8+512GB models are available. The price is respectively €1,649 and €1,879. The release date is June 13, 2023. You can find the various models at this address or via the boxes below.

As always it is a pre-order at guaranteed minimum price. In the event that there is a discount after your order, you will automatically be assigned the lowest price that appeared on the platform between the time of the pre-order and the time of shipment.

Apple 2023 MacBook Air laptop with 15.3-inch M2 chip, it offers a high-resolution Liquid Retina display with 500 nits of brightness, P3 wide color gamut and 1 billion colors. Your MacBook Air battery promises up to 18 hours of battery life. The M2 chip features an 8-core CPU, a 10-core GPU and up to 24GB of unified memory. The structure is in 100% recycled aluminium. The keyboard is backlit.