None other than the Pope asked for applause for his spectacular floral display. No small achievement for a grower who once started out as a real estate agent. The news about a malignant brain tumor turned his whole life upside down last year. Despite experimental treatments, flower grower Roland Duyvesteijn had virtually no chance. He died at the age of 52. This is his life story.

