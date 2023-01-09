In Brazil, soccer is religion and Pele a synonym for the country. Brazilians and the world know that the citizen died Edson Arantes do Nascimento but not the legend. ‘King Pelé’, considered the greatest and best footballer of all time, is still alive. long live the king!

Arantes do Nascimento died of multiple organ failure caused by a colon cancer last December 29.

He was fired by thousands of people, including entire families, who suffered endless lines for more than three hours and who mourned his departure as well as the entire world that crowned him on the courts.

But Pelé, the legend, did not die. He will live on in stadiums around the world, which will be renamed after him, according to the ambitious plans of the Fifaannounced by Gianni Infantinoits president, at the Vila Belmiro stadium, Santos stadium, where ‘El Rey’ was born professionally and where Edson, the citizen, was veiled until last Tuesday, January 3.

Pelé obtained all the recognitions as a footballer and athlete. In 1999 he was recognized as one of the 5 best athletes in the world by Olympic magazine, the official body of the International Olympic Committee. In 2000, he was chosen as the best footballer of the century by the FIFA soccer commission and received the ‘Olympic Order’ from the International Olympic Committee in 2016, among other awards.

Thousands accompanied the body of Pelé..

He was Minister of Sports of BrazilUnited Nations Ambassador and received the ‘Citizen of the World’ award.

But very few know that citizen Edson had a deep passion for music. That he played the guitar, the violin, he sang and, at first, he composed secretlyas he confessed to me in the first interview I did with him in 1984, when I was a correspondent for The Associated Press in Brazil.

The meeting lasted for more than three hours and ended with a toast with a caipirinha, to which Edson invited us, Algemiro Nunes, the beloved and excellent AP photographer, and this reporter.

At that time, Pelé’s character was already famous and recognized worldwide, but Edson possessed a shimmering humility and a human quality that humiliated vanity and arrogance. The interview was in ‘portunhol’, very nice, simple, honest, cheerful and uncomplicated.

Pele the musician

“Music cleanses my soul and gives me wings. I love playing the guitar and the violin, composing music and singing, ”he told me then, but he did not want to show us his compositions.

But, long before the interview, Edson had already recorded with the renowned Brazilian singer Elis Regina Tabelinha (Little Table), a 1969 Philips vinyl, which included Perdao, nao (I’m sorry, no) and Vexamaos (Humiliation), Two of his compositions.

Edson had also worked with Brazilian composer Sergio Mendes on the vinyl LP Pelé, released in 1977 and which was the soundtrack to the French documentary Pelé, from the same year and directed by producer and screenwriter François Reichenbach (1921-1993), according to CNN.

“For that film, the soccer star wrote the song Meu Mundo é uma Bola (My world is a ball), which was the main theme of the production,” the station stated.

Famous Brazilian composers and singers such as Tom Jobim and Caetano Veloso paid homage to him. Jobim “honored me in a posthumous album released three days after his death, with the instrumental composition Radamés e Pelé and every time I hear it, I miss it,” Edson said in 2018.

In 1977 Caetano released a composition in which he named him and a year later he released Love, love, love, inspired by a speech by Pelé, which ends with the word love.

In the television program ‘La noche del 10’, hosted by Diego Armando Maradona in 2005, Edson performed a samba of his own that spoke of the fans who always want to be the idols, and “of us who want to have a quiet life. They want to be us and we want to be them,” he explained.

“Who am I, Maradona, who are you? You want to be me and I want to be you,” she sang.

It would have been a great injustice

(to be recognized as a composer) because in soccer, my talent was a gift from God and I make music for fun

Later, Edson surprised his followers with the song Esperanza, type pagode (a sub-genre of samba), which he composed for the 2016 Olympic Games in Brazil and in which he encouraged his country not to give up and to win. Biographers maintain that Edson wrote about 100 songs and sold a hundred thousand copies with one of his albums.

Arantes do Nascimento frequently talked about music on his Instagram account, asking his followers what their favorite music was.

On that unique and unforgettable afternoon when I interviewed him, we sang, together with the photographer Algemiro, “Apesar de você Amanhã há de ser another dia…” (In spite of you / tomorrow will be another day), by Chico Buarque.

We also sing Samba da bênção (Blessing Samba): “It is better to be happy than to be sad/ Joy is the best thing that exists/ It is as well as light in heart…” (It is better to be happy than to be sad/ Joy is the best things that exist/ It’s like the light in the heart…), by Vinicius de Moraes and Baden Powell, among other songs.

When he turned 80 in 2020, together with the duo Rodrigo and Gabriela, he launched Acredita No Véio (Believe in the old), a reversal of a composition his that he had already launched.

Edson never wanted people to confuse the footballer with the composer. “It would have been a great injustice because in football, my talent was a gift from God and I make music for fun,” he told the British newspaper The Guardian in 2006.

Pele the actor

As an actor on the big screen, Edson began in 1962 with a film about his life in Três Corações, his hometown, directed by Carlos Hugo Christensen, Argentine screenwriter and film producer (1914 -.1999).

In 1984, Edson, who had also acted in soap operas, confessed to us that he had always loved music since childhood and that if he had dedicated himself to that, his great passion, he would not have been a footballer.

He also told us that “being an actor is like changing your skin, renewing yourself, recognizing yourself in another. It is a journey to the depths of oneself”.

Pelé in Escape to Victory, directed by John Houston.

American artist Andy Warhol predicted that Pelé would be famous for 15 centuries when he portrayed him on July 27, 1977.

Three years before my interview, Edson had participated in the American film Victory (Escape to victory, in Spanish), about the Second World War, directed by John Huston and starring Michael Caine, Sylvester Stallone and other football greats, such as the former captain of the English team, Bobby Moore (1941-1993).

The film collected 28 million dollars at the box office. In Brazil, he had acted in films such as Baron Othello in the Billion Store (1971), where he gave life to Doctor Arantes; in Os trombadinhas (The Pickpockets) from 1980; in Once plus one (Once more one) from 1981; in La Mancha (1982) and in A minor miracle (A small miracle) in 1983, among others.

In 1986, in Os Trapalhões eo Rei do Futebol (The Bullies and the King of Soccer), he played a sports journalist who accompanied the team and who, in the end, had to play and became the hero. More than half a dozen followed until the documentary Pelé released in 2021.

Edson’s last appearance in a Brazilian telenovela was in Or Clone (The clone) of 2006, where he represented himself and sang Em busca do penta (In search of the fifth) in whose lyrics Brazil dreamed of obtaining another title as world soccer champion.

Pele the footballer

Born on October 23, 1940 in the municipality of Três Corações, in the central state of Minas Gerais, Edson grew up in poverty and, as a child, played soccer with his friends in the street with a ball made from a sock stuffed with rags. “He was happy and did not know”, he told us when he remembered that time.



The former player Waldemar de Brito discovered it (1913-1979), who played as a striker for several clubs in Argentina and Brazil and who convinced his family to let him go to dedicate himself to professional football. He signed him up the Saints and with 15 years and became the top scorer in the league.

In the São Paulo team he won 10 titles: 6 Brazilian Cups (from 1961 to 1965 and 1968), two Copa Libertadores de América (1962 and 1963) and also two Intercontinental Cups (1962 and 1963).

Pelé with his beloved Santos team.

At the age of 16, Pelé made his debut for the Brazilian team in 1957 and with 77 goals he was the top scorer. From then until 1971 he played a total of 105 games.

From the age of 17 played in three soccer world cups. He was champion in 1958, 1962 and 1970 and became the youngest footballer to obtain those victories more times.

Pelé scored a total of 1,284 goals in his career and is officially recognized as the greatest scorer in history but, unofficially, it is claimed that his compatriot, Arthur Friedenreich (1892-1969), known as ‘the tiger’ or ‘the mulatto with eyes Verdes’, from São Paulo and the son of a German and a black woman of freed slave parents, would be the true owner of that title with 1379 goals, but it has been difficult to corroborate the data.

Pelé’s name comes from the similarity that some found in his way of playing with that of Bilé, a goalkeeper for Vasco de São Lourenço, a modest team from the State of Minas Gerais in which his father, João Ramos do Nascimento, also played. known as ‘Dondinho’.

Bilé evolved into Pelé, the legend who divided the history of world soccer in two, according to some of his biographers.

After his retirement in 1974, Pele signed a $2.8 million contract with the New York Cosmos and he did win the league championship three years later, before retiring for good.

He never won the Ballon d’Or because the contest was only for Europeans and it was only opened to everyone in 1995 but, the magazine French Football, who hands out the award, said that Pelé would have won 7 Ballon d’Ors if the situation had been different.

the american artist Andy Warhol He predicted that Pelé would be famous for 15 centuries when he portrayed him on July 27, 1977 in his studio in New York, and perhaps he wasn’t wrong.

For me, Pelé was one of the great gifts that life gave me as a correspondent for the Associated Press Brazil between 1980 and 1987. He was an immense man, with enormous wings. Have a good trip! It was an honor to have met him!

GLORIA HELENA REY

Special for EL TIEMPO