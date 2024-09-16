A fact to applaud occurred this Sunday on the return of the Bolivian League after the double date of the qualifying round World Cup 2026. Forward of Eastern Oil He handed the ball into the hands of the opposing goalkeeper after a controversial penalty.

The first minutes of the Bolivian classic between Bolivar and Eastern Petroleum, when Anderson (home team defender) slipped while trying to clear a ball that was going over the touchline at the Hernando Siles stadium in La Paz.

The players of Eastern Oil They hurried and quickly restarted the game, even though the defender was lying on the ground in clear signs of pain. Forward Jhon García ran towards the goal and was knocked down in the area and referee Gery Vargas awarded a penalty to the visitors.

A fight immediately broke out between players from both teams, Bolivar protested fair play, as Anderson was still on the ground writhing in pain and had to be treated. In fact, the defender had to leave on a stretcher.

The Oriente Petrolero footballers met and decided to show some fair play. Gilbert Alvarez He gave a pass to the goalkeeper Ruben Cordano and the fact generated applause throughout the La Paz stadium.

The curious thing about the fact is that Cordano is the archer who replaces Carlos Lampe, Bolivian national team goalkeeper who was injured in the middle of a qualifying match against Chile, tore his Achilles tendon, and forward Eduardo Vargas scored an empty-net goal despite the inconvenience of his professional colleague.

