BUndescancer Olaf Scholz was greeted by applause and a whistling concert at an election campaign event of the Bavarian SPD on Munich’s Marienplatz. The mood was very tense long before the performance; this took place under strict security conditions.

Right from the start, Scholz defended the Ukraine policy, including the arms deliveries: It was right that Germany and many other countries supported a country against an imperialist attack. “This also means that we deliver weapons.” The arms deliveries are carefully checked and these checks also include the aspect of preventing an escalation between Russia and NATO.

Strict security controls

Addressing those opposed to the war, Scholz said that telling the Ukrainians to simply let their country be conquered had nothing to do with a love of peace. Anyone who walks around the square as a dove of peace is a “fallen angel from hell” who speaks up for the warmonger Putin.

Scholz had recently had to listen to whistles and criticism at public appearances, for example this week in Frankfurt or in Neuruppin in Brandenburg. Here, too, the criticism is directed, among other things, at energy and climate policy as well as arms deliveries to Ukraine.







In 2017, the then Chancellor Angela Merkel (CDU) was greeted by a whistling concert on Munich’s Marienplatz at the closing event of the CSU in the federal election campaign. At the time, the protests came from supporters of the AfD and Pegida, among others.

Scholz ruled out raising the retirement age as long as the SPD is in government. “There will be no further increase in the retirement age, not with us,” he said. “And we will guarantee a stable level of pensions beyond 2025. Those laws are already in the works.”

Baden-Württemberg’s Finance Minister Danyal Bayaz (Greens), among others, recently warned that regular retirement at the age of 67 would not be sustainable if prosperity remained the same. In many professions, he increasingly considers working longer hours to be reasonable. According to the current legal situation, the age limit will be gradually raised from 65 to 67 years without pension deductions. The traffic light coalition has so far ruled out a further increase.







At the start, Bavaria’s SPD co-chairman Ronja Endres expressly pointed out that disturbances with drums or whistles are prohibited, as is carrying weapons. Even before Scholz’s speech, troublemakers had tried to disrupt the event with loud heckling and a whistling concert. On their posters, the critics demanded, among other things, an end to arms deliveries to Ukraine and criticized the federal government’s “climate lie”.



Demonstrators hold posters in their hands before the start of Chancellor Scholz’s (SPD) speech on Munich’s Marienplatz.

Image: dpa



Even before the SPD campaign appearance, the right-wing scene had called on its supporters to take part in counter-events in the city center. According to a police spokesman, among other things, the AfD had registered a meeting at the Stachus. According to reports, lateral thinkers were also out and about not far from Marienplatz.

The police had set up bars on Marienplatz and carried out strict security checks in the areas in front of the stage. More than 200 police officers and representatives of federal authorities were on duty.

A new state parliament will be elected in Bavaria on October 8th. The SPD was recently between nine and eleven percent in the polls. Your target is 15 percent. Many party members in Bavaria attribute the poor poll numbers to the policies of the SPD-led federal government.