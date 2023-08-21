Judge removed for almost 3 months by decision of the National Council of Justice will come to Brasília on Wednesday (23.Aug)

Eduardo Appio, judge removed from the 13th Federal Court of Curitiba and responsible for the Lava Jato processes, will have a meeting on Wednesday (23.Aug.2023) with ministers of the STF (Federal Supreme Court) to discuss his removal. He was removed from office on May 22 for allegedly threatening Marcelo Malucelli’s son over the phone.